Poll Panel Notice To PM Modi Biopic Makers, Could Issue New Guidelines

PM Narendra Modi Biopic: The officials of the Election Commission today said they were awaiting a reply from the filmmakers of 'PM Narendra Modi' on multiple notices, served on Wednesday.

All India | Edited by (with inputs from PTI) | Updated: March 25, 2019 22:34 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Poll Panel Notice To PM Modi Biopic Makers, Could Issue New Guidelines

Actor Vivek Oberoi dressed as Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the shooting of the film (PTI File)


New Delhi: 

The Election Commission has served a notice to the makers of the biopic 'PM Narendra Modi', for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct enforced ahead of general elections next month. The officials of the poll panel today said they were awaiting a reply from the filmmakers on multiple notices, which were served on Wednesday, according to news agency PTI.

Any political advertisements on electronic or social media have to be approved by officials in advance by the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee, said Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh.

"If any pre-certified political or surrogate advertisement is circulated, it is violation of model code of conduct. Whosever has done it is given an opportunity to explain their stand," an official said, quoted by PTI.

The official also suggested the Election Commission could form guidelines for political films released during elections.

Notices have been issued to the production house and the music company behind the film, as well as two newspapers for publishing advertisements for the film, according to East Delhi's Returning Officer K Mahesh.

'PM Narendra Modi', which was supposed to release on April 12, had its release pushed ahead to April 5. The film stars Vivek Anand Oberoi essaying the titular role in the film and has a cast of veteran actors, including Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi, Zarina Wahab and Prashant Narayanan.

(With Inputs From PTI)



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

PM Narendra ModiElection Commission ECModel Code Of Conduct MCC

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
RR vs KXIPLK AdvaniSurendra SinghISISBhaichung BhutiaElection 2019Live TVIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsArvind KejriwalUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsGurugramShiv Sena BJPRadha Ravi Apple Event LiveMi Note 7 ProIPL Live

................................ Advertisement ................................