Delhi Congress Launches Two-Week ''Cycle Yatra'' To Publicise Policies

Very loud message across India about the big change about to happen: Randeep Surjewala

Intensifying its campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) Sunday launched a two-week ''cycle yatra'' to publicise policies of the party and vision of Congress President Rahul Gandhi for the people.

The ''Haath Ke Saath Cycle Yatra'' will cover 27 assembly constituencies in the national capital in 13 days, the DPCC said in a press statement.

Inaugurating the campaign, Congress's chief spokesperson and the chairman of AICC communications department Randeep Surjewala said it would send out a "very loud message across the country about the big change that is about to happen in the country".

"He (Surjewala) said that the cycle yatra would also expose the failures and falsehood of the BJP government," the press release said.

DPCC working president Devender Yadav said that the ''cycle yatra'' would publicise the programmes and policies of Congress party as well the plans and visions of Rahul Gandhi for the people.

"The Congress party has always sided with the poor people of the country and has worked for their uplift, and the NYAY (Nyuntam Aay Yojana) scheme will be another feather in the cap of the Congress party," he said.

Mr Yadav also alleged the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has not done any constructive work and only betrayed the people.

Meanwhile, a large number of Congress workers greeted DPCC President Sheila Dikshit on her birthday on Sunday and visited her East Nizamuddin residence to wish her.

