Congress Won't Get More Than 60 Seats In 2019 Polls: Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal also referred to journalists as 'Chowkidars' of the government. (FILE PHOTO)

Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will get over 300 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, while the Congress will be restricted to 60.

Speaking at an interaction session with FICCI Ladies Organisation in Hyderabad, Mr Goyal asserted that the BJP would win the upcoming elections with a clear majority.

Mr Goyal alleged that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is plunging into politics just 60 days before the Lok Sabha elections with a sole aim to "bail out her failed elder brother" Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

"Nation needs more serious politicians than the fly-by-night ones," he added.

Mr Goyal also claimed that a Ram Temple will be built at Ayodhya and accused Congress leader Kapil Sibal of creating hurdles to ensure that the Supreme Court doesn't deliver its judgment soon in the matter.

Speaking about the Indian economy, Mr Goyal said, "We are strong on every parameter. From the most fragile economy status in 2014, we are the fastest growing economy today."

He also referred to journalists as 'Chowkidars' of the government.

