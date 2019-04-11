Congress To Suffer 5-0 Whitewash: Uttarakhand Chief Minister

I am expecting a 5-0 whitewash of (the) Congress. Will repeat 2014 feat: Trivendra Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat today said he was expecting a 5-0 whitewash of the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections.

"I am expecting a 5-0 whitewash of (the) Congress. We will repeat the feat of 2014," said Mr Rawat after casting his vote along with his family members at the Defence Colony area in the Haridwar parliamentary constituency.

In 2014, the BJP won all the five seats in the state.

Several top BJP and Congress leaders also voted. "We will win with a huge margin," stated BJP President Ajay Bhatt, who voted at Ranikhet in Almora district.

After visiting a number of polling booths in Dehradun city, Congress state unit chief Pritam Singh, who is pitted against Maharani Rajyalaksmi Shah in Tehri seat, claimed that his party will win all the five seats in the state.

"After reading the mood of the people, I can say with confidence that (the) Congress will sweep in Uttarakhand," said Mr Singh.

