Congress Releases 11th List Of Election Candidates

From Daman and Diu, Congress has fielded Ketan Patel (Representational)

The Congress on Monday released its 11th list for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, comprising five candidates from two states and a Union territory.

From Daman and Diu, the party has fielded Ketan Patel, son of former MP Dahyabhai Patel and the first Daman district president of the National Students Union of India and the Indian Youth Congress.

The Congress has fielded its Goa unit President Girish Chodankar and former Chief Minister Francisco Sardinha from North Goa and South Goa constituencies, respectively.

In Chhattisgarh, the party has fielded Jyotsna Mahant from Korba and Pratima Chandrakar from the Durg constituency.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.