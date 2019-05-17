Elections 2019: Congress Questions PM Modi's Silence On Pragya Thakur's Remarks On Godse

Kapil Sibal criticised Sadhvi Pragya's remarks describing Nathuram Godse as a "patriot". (file photo)

Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Friday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on BJP leader Sadhvi Pragya's remarks describing Nathuram Godse as a "patriot".

Pragya Thakur, who was BJP's candidate for Bhopal Lok Sabha seat, on Thursday praised Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse as a "patriot", sparking an outrage from the Opposition.

Under fire for her remarks, Pragya Thakur apologised later and said she respected Mahatma Gandhi as his work for the country cannot be forgotten.

In a tweet, Mr Sibal tweeted, "When Sadhvi Pragya says: "Godse a Deshbakht" and PM Modi is silent with Vidyasagar's statue a victim of the violent. I can only pray for my country and hope that one day the silent majority will keep violence at bay".

Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also condemned Pragya Thakur's remarks and said Godse was inspired by RSS ideology.

"Godse was inspired by Sangh Pariwar's ideology and so is Pragya. Former killed our Mahatma and the latter killed Mahatma's children. Pragya who calls Godse a patriot is endorsed by @narendramodi Is this the sign of an attempt to proliferate Sangh's hatred based ideology," he tweeted

Amid the raging controversy, another BJP leader, Nalin Kumar Kateel, a MP from Karnataka, compared Godse with former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

"Godse killed one, Kasab killed 72, Rajiv Gandhi killed 17,000. You judge who is more cruel in this??" Mr Kateel tweeted.

