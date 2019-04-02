Congress Manifesto Dangerous, Unimplentable: Arun Jaitley's Top 5 Quotes

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday lashed out the Congress, which released its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections 2019, calling some of the assurances "downright dangerous" and an "agenda for balkanisation of India.

Here are the top five quotes of Arun Jaitley on the Congress manifesto:

Congress manifesto dangerous and unimplentable, an agenda for balkanisation of India. Congress leadership in the clutches of jihadis and Maoists, treason will not be crime any more, they say. Congress promises will protect Maoists and jihadists, allow terrorists and friends to prosecute the forces. Not one tear shed for Kashimiri Pandits, biggest failure of secularism in Independent India, the ethnic cleansing of an entire community. Promises are made out of ignorance... I seem to have read the Congress manifesto more than the Congress president.

