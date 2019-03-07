Congress Releases First List Of Candidates For Gujarat Lok Sabha Elections

Bharatsinh Solanki will contest from Gujarat's Anand (File)

The Congress has released the first list of 15 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The list includes 11 candidates from Uttar Pradesh and four from Gujarat. Senior party leader Bharatsinh Solanki will contest from Gujarat's Anand, a release by the party said.

Bharatsinh Solanki had won the Lok Sabha elections from Anand in 2004 and 2009. But he lost to Dilipbhai Patel of the BJP in 2014.

Raju Parmar will contest the elections from Ahmedabad West seat, Prashant Patel will contest from Vadodara, and Ranjit Mohansinh Rathwa will contest from Chhota Udaipur seat.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress in-charge for eastern Uttar Pradesh, was missing from the first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. Rahul Gandhi will contest the Lok Sabha elections from UP's Amethi, whereas his mother, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi will contest from Raebareli.

Senior party leader Salman Khurshid will contest from Farrukhabad, whereas RPN Singh will contest from Kushi Nagar. Nirmal Singh will contest from Faizabad, Brij Lal Khabri from Jalaun, Rajaram Pal from Akbarpur, Imran Masood from Saharanpur, Saleem Iqbal Shervani from Badaun, Jitin Prasad from Dhaurahra and Annu Singh will contest from Unnao.