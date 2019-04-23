Congress Announces Three More Candidates For Lok Sabha Elections

Yogesh Shukla will be Congress candidate from Allahabad (Representational)

The Congress party on Monday released the list of three more candidates who will be contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh.

The press release issued by the Central Election Committee (CEC) of the party says that Yogesh Shukla will be Congress candidate from Allahabad, Dr Chandresh Upadhyay from Domariyaganj, and Bhal Chand Yadav would be the new candidate from Sant Kabir Nagar.

The Congress had earlier fielded Parvez Khan from Sant Kabir Nagar.

Uttar Pradesh will see polling in all the remaining five phases of the Lok Sabha elections, with the last phase of voting on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

