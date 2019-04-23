Complaint In Wayanad Against Rahul Gandhi For Twitter 'Campaign'

Sinil Kumar G alleged that Rahul Gandhi canvassed for votes even after the time limit to openly campaign

The BJP-led NDA Tuesday lodged a complaint against Congress candidate in Wayanad Lok Sabha seat Rahul Gandhi alleging he openly canvassed for votes through Twitter even while polling was on in the hill constituency.

In his complaint to the Returning Officer, Wayanad seat, Sinil Kumar G, Chief Election Agent of NDA candidate and Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) leader Thushar Vellappally attached a "print out" of a tweet by Mr Gandhi on his ambitious NYAY scheme.

Mr Kumar alleged that Mr Gandhi canvassed for votes even after the time limit to openly campaign in the constituency ended at 5 pm on April 21.

"Rahul Gandhi who is a candidate in Wayanad is seen to be carrying out open campaign to garner votes in his favour even while the polling is going on," Sinil Kumar said in his complaint.

Contending that his actions have caused serious dent on the credibility of fair polling in Wayand constituency, the NDA sought "appropriate stern action against this candidate who is violating the election code, rules, law and regulations in a brazen manner."

In his tweet Tuesday morning, Mr Gandhi said: "Across India, millions of youngsters are stepping out to vote, many of them for the first time. In their hands lies the future of India.

I'm confident that they want NYAY for every Indian and will vote wisely."

He also shared a short film with young first-time voters.

The hand is the symbol of the Congress.

