'Chowkidar' Will Go To Jail Over Rafale Deal, Says Rahul Gandhi In Nagpur

Rahul Gandhi alleged that PM Modi changed Rafale deal that led to increase its price.

Rafale jet deal will be investigated and the "chowkidar will go to jail" when the Congress comes into power, said party president Rahul Gandhi, in a veiled attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Congress chief alleged that PM Modi changed the Rafale purchase deal that led to increase in its price. "Each fighter aircraft was worth Rs 536 crore but was bought at Rs 1,600 crore a piece," he said while addressing a public rally in Nagpur on Thursday.

"There will be an inquiry and the ''chowkidar'' will go to jail," he added.

"Have you ever seen a chowkidar outside a labourer's house? No, the chowkidars are found outside Anil Ambani's house, thousands of chowkidars are in front of his house for guarding the money that is stolen," Mr Gandhi said, adding that BJP's 2014 campaign slogan "acche din aayenge" has turned into "chowkidar chor hai" within four years.

BJP's "Main Bhi Chowkidar" campaign was launched on March 16 by Prime Minister Modi. A day after the launch, the Prime Minister, and a number of BJP leaders across the country, added the prefix "chowkidar" to their Twitter handles as a mark of support to the poll campaign.

He accused PM Modi of lying to the people. Talking about himself, the Congress chief said that he "will not lie" to the people as he wants to have a "long-term relationship" with them.

"In 2014, he (PM Modi) made a lot of promises. He promised jobs for 2 crore youth, Rs 15 lakh in bank accounts. But now the truth has come out in front of all. I speak the truth because I want a long-term relationship with you. I want to work with you for 10, 15, 20 years. Hence, I will not lie with you," he said, adding that "Modi ji is ageing and is panicky and so he wants to do everything in haste. Therefore he lies."

While the Prime Minister only makes "false promises", the Congress party works, he added.

On the minimum income guarantee programme of "Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY)" promised by the Congress, Mr Gandhi said his party decided on the scheme as "(PM) Modi had made a false promise" about depositing Rs 15 lakh in bank accounts.

"We thought we should try to fulfil it. I did not know how much money can be deposited in a person's bank account. I asked the economists to give me a number. I asked them as to how much money we can deposit in the bank accounts of poor without harming India's economy," he said.

Describing NYAY as the "surgical strike" on poverty, he gave the example of Arjun, a central character from epic Mahabharata.

"Just like Arjun had focus only on the eye of the fish, I have seen my target and will hit it with my arrow," Mr Gandhi said.

Nagpur Lok Sabha seat is currently represented by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. He will be contesting against Congress' Nana Patole who quit BJP to join Congress last year.

Maharashtra will vote in the first four phases of the general elections on April 11, 18, 23 and 29.

