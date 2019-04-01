Case Against Minister For Violating Poll Code, Had Threatened Officer

In the video, minister Ashwini Choubey is seen in a heated argument with an official in Buxar, Bihar

A police case was filed against Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey and 150 others on Monday, for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct. A video of him threatening a government official while campaigning in Bihar's Buxar district went viral over the weekend.

Mr Choubey, who serves as the Minister of State for Health and a Lok Sabha member from Buxar, was charged along with BJP district president Rana Pratap Singh under the Representation of People Act.

In the video, the minister is seen in a heated argument with Sub-Divisional Magistrate KK Upadhyay when the officer stopped his convoy in Buxar, 177 km from Patna, on Saturday. "Khabardar, tamasha mat kijiye (mind you, don't make a scene)", the minister can be heard telling the official.

Mr Choubey was stopped by the officer after he held a public meeting allegedly beyond the permissible time limit set by the Election Commission. He was also allegedly travelling in a convoy of around 40 vehicles, which was more than the officially permitted limit.

The minister has issued a clarification of the incident. "I abide by the Model Code of Conduct, as I'm not the kind of guy who goes against the rules. But, I would like to mention that these people are stopping me from doing 'Chowkidari'. I will keep on raising my voice against them," he said.

The two BJP leaders have also been charged under sections of the Indian Penal Code relating to unlawful assembly, use of unparliamentary language and preventing a government servant from carrying out his duty.

Mr Choubey will be contesting the elections against veteran RJD leader Jagadanand Singh in the constituency. Polling in Buxar is scheduled to take place in the last phase of elections on May 19.

