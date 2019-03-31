"Khabardar...": Union Minister Tells Bihar Officer Who Stopped His Convoy

Ashwini Choubey threatened an officer after he was stopped for allegedly violating Model Code of Conduct.

A video of Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey threatening a government official after he was stopped for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct has surfaced, just a week before the Lok Sabha election. In the video, the minister is seen in a heated argument with Sub-Divisional Magistrate KK Upadhyay when the officer stopped his convoy in Bihar on Saturday.

Mr Choubey, who is contesting as the BJP candidate from Buxar, 177 km from Patna, was stopped by the officer after he held a public meeting allegedly beyond the permissible time limit set by the election commission and also for allegedly travelling in a convoy of around 40 vehicles, which was more than the officially permitted limit.

"Khabardar, tamasha mat kijiye" (mind you, don't make a scene)," the minister is seen telling the official.

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate then calmly replies, "Jo Election Commission ka aadesh aaya hai wo manna padega (I am following the Election Commission's order)."

The agitated minister then says, "Thik hai tho mujhe jail bhejiye, le chaliye jail (Alright, take me to jail)".

The government officer, who is seen calm and composed despite the minister's verbal outburst, replies that the order is to seize the vehicles and not the minister.

However, the minister refuses to listen to the officer and says before leaving, "Gaadiya meri hai, ye zabt nahi ki jaa sakti (You cannot seize my vehicles)".

Later, speaking to the media, the officer said that action will be taken as per the provisions of law. "It has been reported that there were many vehicles parked here at Zila Maidan. There were about 30 to 40 vehicles in the convoy and action will be taken in this matter," KK Upadhyay said.

Ashwini Kumar Choubey is Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare in the Narendra Modi government and a sitting lawmaker from Buxar. He will once again contest from the same constituency for the April-May election.

