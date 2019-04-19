BSP Supporter Chops Off Finger After Voting For BJP By 'Mistake'

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: The BSP supporter in Bulandshahr said he voted for the BJP by mistake.

A supporter of Mayawati's party in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr chopped off his finger on Thursday after he voted for the BJP by "mistake".

The man, Pawan Kumar, said he accidentally pressed the wrong the button. "I accidentally pressed the button having Lotus symbol instead of an elephant. I chopped my finger for the mistake," he told news agency ANI.

Mr Kumar, who is from a village in Bulandshahr's, said he voted for the BJP's sitting lawmaker Bhola Singh instead of the Bahujan Samaj Party's Yogesh Verma.

A widely-shared video online shows the man sitting on a chair with his index finger wrapped in bandage. When asked if he was forced to press on the BJP button, he said he wasn't.

Mr Verma was fielded by the alliance of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party and Ajit Singh's Rashtriya Janata Dal.

The BJP's Bhola Singh got a notice from the Election Commission after he was seen campaigning at an election booth in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr in a viral video.

Eight of 80 parliamentary constituencies in Uttar Pradesh polled on Thursday in the second phase of the staggered national election. Apart from Bulandshahr, voting was held in Aligarh, Hathras, Fatehpur Sikri, Nagina, Amroha, Mathura and Agra.

Eight seats in western Uttar Pradesh voted in the first round, on April 11.The remaining 64 seats in the state will go to polls in the next five phases of the election.

Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(With inputs from ANI)

