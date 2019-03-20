Shiv Sena Lawmaker Quits Party, Will Contest Against Union Minister

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Balu Dhanorkar will lock horns with union minister Hansraj Ahir

In a shock to the Shiv Sena, its legislator from Warora in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, Suresh alias Balu Dhanorkar, quit the party and his seat on Wednesday.

As per present indications, he may join the Congress or contest the Lok Sabha elections independently, supported by opposition parties.

Mr Dhanorkar will lock horns with four-time Bharatiya Janata Party MP and Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir even as the Congress is fumbling for a strong candidate in Chandrapur.

"I shall stand for the Lok Sabha elections from Chandrapur seat. Talks with the Congress are going on for some time but there's been no progress yet," Mr Dhanorkar told the media.

Shortly after the Shiv Sena sealed its alliance with the ruling ally BJP last month, he had expressed his resentment and made up his mind to quit his party.

Accordingly, he quit from all his party posts and sent in his resignation as a legislator to the Assembly Speaker.

The Congress has limited options for Chandrapur - Vijay Waddetiwar, a sitting legislator for 34 years and a former Minister, former legislator Subhash R Dhote and former MP Naresh Pugalia, who has indicated his reluctance to contest.

The local caste equations are reportedly said to favour Mr Dhanorkar, brightening his prospects, Congress sources said.

