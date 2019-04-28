AAP's Atishi Wants 72-Hour Ban On Gautam Gambhir For Poll Code Violations

Though the poll panel ordered a complaint against Gautam Gambhir, it "had no effect on him": Atishi

Aam Aadmi Party's East Delhi candidate Atishi on Sunday wrote to the Returning Officer of the constituency to bar her rival, BJP's Gautam Gambhir, from campaigning for 72 hours and also register a complaint against him for repeated violation of the model code of conduct.

In her letter, Ms Atishi said the cricketer-turned politician had violated the poll code twice in the past three days. "I beg to file my formal complaint against Gambhir for holding a rally at 9.30 a.m. on April 28 in Dilshad Garden without any permission from the Election Commission. The rally by him is a violation of the poll code," she wrote.

According to the AAP leader, though the Election Commission ordered a complaint against Mr Gambhir for his first violation, it "seems to have had no effect on him and he continues to willfully violate the code showing his utter disregard for the EC."

AAP Leader & East Delhi @AtishiAAP files complaint with Election Commission against Gautam Gambhir for repeated violations of Model Code of Conduct. pic.twitter.com/XeznWKdPfX - AAP (@AamAadmiParty) April 28, 2019

In the light of repeated willful violations, she requested the Returning Officer to "register an FIR against him and to bar him from campaigning for 72 hours."

