Elections 2019- Assassination Row: BJP Demands Withdrawal Of Arvind Kejriwal's Security

BJP has written a letter to Delhi Police seeking review of the security cover given to Mr Kejriwal.

BJP's Delhi unit on Sunday wrote to the city police demanding withdrawal of Arvind Kejriwal's security cover after the chief minister alleged that he fears being assassinated by his own security detail.

"Delhi Police should seek an apology from Arvind Kejriwal and if he does not apologise, then the Chief Minister's security cover be withdrawn," Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor wrote in the letter.

Copies of the letter were sent to the Delhi Commissioner of Police, the Union Home Ministry and the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

Mr Kapoor also expressed concern over the mental status of the security personnel assigned to Mr Kejriwal after hearing the later's remarks.

"I believe the entire security squad around Arvind Kejriwal must be facing mental depression after hearing their protectee's statement fearing death at their hands. All security staff deployed around Arvind Kejriwal should be given psychological counselling," Mr Kapoor added.

Speaking to a news channel in Punjab on Saturday, Mr Kejriwal that he would be assassinated like former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by his personal security officers.

"The BJP would get me murdered by my own PSO (personal security officer) one day, like Indira Gandhi. My own security officers report to the BJP. The BJP is after my life, they will murder me one day," Mr Kejriwal told a news channel in Punjab.

