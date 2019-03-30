NDTVBusinessहिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoAppsTrainsArt
Amit Shah Begins Roadshow Ahead Of Filing Nomination In Gandhinagar: Highlights

BJP president Amit Shah is set to file his nomination from Gandhinagar for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 today.

All India | Edited by | Updated: March 30, 2019 11:04 IST
Amit Shah has been nominated by the BJP for the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat.

New Delhi: 

BJP president Amit Shah is set to file his nomination from Gandhinagar for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 today. Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Smriti Irani are among the top BJP leaders who will be accompanying him for his nomination filing.

All these leaders along with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal will be present during Mr Shah's road-show in Ahmedabad, before filing of the nomination.

The presence of the top BJP-led NDA brass at the event is being seen by observers as a show of support for Mr Shah and an acknowledgement of him being the second most powerful leader in the alliance after Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr Shah, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat, has been nominated by the BJP for the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat.

Mr Shah is replacing BJP veteran L K Advani, who had been winning uninterrupted from Gandhinagar since 1998, from the prestigious constituency.

Last date for filing nominations is April 4. Polling for all the 26 seats of Gujarat will take place on April 23. 


Mar 30, 2019
11:04 (IST)
People must be surprised to see me at Amit Shah's rally: Uddhav Thackeray

  • Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said that people must be surprised to see me at Amit Shah's rally. 
  • Uddhav Thackeray said that there was no opposition which could give enough competition to the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.  



Mar 30, 2019
10:56 (IST)
Union minister Nitin Gadkari appeal to the people of Gurahat to elect Amit Shah 

Amit Shah has made our party the largest party in the world. Request you all to elect him with a record breaking margin

Mar 30, 2019
10:33 (IST)
BJP President Amit Shah pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, he will file his nomination for Gandhinagar parliamentary constituency today. 
Mar 30, 2019
10:28 (IST)
Mar 30, 2019
09:16 (IST)
Mar 30, 2019
09:16 (IST)
