Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Live: BJP President Amit Shah To File Nomination From Gandhinagar Today

Amit Shah is BJP's National President. (File)

BJP National President Amit Shah will file nomination for the Lok Sabha polls today from Gujarat's Gandhinagar in the presence of Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari. Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray, apart from other allies, will also be in attendance.

Mr Shah's candidature from Gandhinagar, which has traditionally been veteran leader LK Advani's seat, had triggered a political debate when the Bharatiya Janata Party announced its first list last week. Mr Advani, who was the Deputy Prime Minister in the government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, was among the 10-odd leaders above the age of 75, who the party dropped this time.

With just two weeks to the Lok Sabha elections, poll fever has gripped the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address three rallies today- two in Assam and one in Arunachal Pradesh.

Here are the live updates on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019: