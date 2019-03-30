Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Live: BJP President Amit Shah To File Nomination From Gandhinagar Today

Mr Shah's candidature from Gandhinagar, which has traditionally been veteran leader LK Advani's seat, had triggered a political debate when the Bharatiya Janata Party announced its first list last week.

All India | Edited by | Updated: March 30, 2019 09:28 IST
Amit Shah is BJP's National President. (File)

BJP National President Amit Shah will file nomination for the Lok Sabha polls today from Gujarat's Gandhinagar in the presence of Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari. Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray, apart from other allies, will also be in attendance.

Mr Shah's candidature from Gandhinagar, which has traditionally been veteran leader LK Advani's seat, had triggered a political debate when the Bharatiya Janata Party announced its first list last week. Mr Advani, who was the Deputy Prime Minister in the government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, was among the 10-odd leaders above the age of 75, who the party dropped this time.

With just two weeks to the Lok Sabha elections, poll fever has gripped the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address three rallies today- two in Assam and one in Arunachal Pradesh.

Here are the live updates on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019:


Mar 30, 2019
09:23 (IST)
BJP President will file address a public meeting in Ahmedabad's Naranpura at 9:40 am. This will be followed by a roadshow that begins at 10:40 am. He will file nomination at around 1:20 pm. 
Mar 30, 2019
09:18 (IST)
Preparations Underway In Ahmedabad Hours Before Amit Shah Files Nomination
