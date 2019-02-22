Amit Shah Wants 'Award' For Betrayal To Be Given To Chandrababu Naidu

"Now he (Chandrababu Naidu) betrayed Narendra Modi for his political interests," said Amit Shah (File)

BJP President Amit Shah on Thursday said that if an award is to be given in the country for betrayal in politics, it would definitely go to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Addressing a public meeting in Andhra Pradesh's Rajahmundry, he launched a scathing attack on the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief, saying he has a long history of betrayals.

"First he betrayed the great NTR, then he betrayed Atal Bihari Vajpayee and now he betrayed Narendra Modi for his political interests," said Mr Shah.

Referring to the TDP leader's statement on Pulwama terror attack, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief alleged that Mr Naidu trusts Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan and not the Indian Prime Minister. "One should not stoop down to this level for his political interests," he said.

The public meeting was organised to launch a nationwide campaign by the BJP to reach out to beneficiaries of various Central government schemes, ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Mr Shah visited the home of a Dalit woman P Jyoti, a beneficiary under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. He said PM Modi fulfilled dreams of millions of Indians like her and claimed that the largest number of beneficiaries of this scheme are from Andhra Pradesh.

The BJP chief said both TDP and YSR Congress parties are corrupt and dynastic parties who cannot do any good for Andhra.

He pointed out that 10 of 14 tasks of Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act were completed by the Modi government in five years though the time-frame was 10 years.

He said the Modi government has given 20 major institutions, including IIT, IIIT, NIT, IIM, AIIMS, and central and tribal universities to Andhra Pradesh but Chandrababu Naidu is still accusing the centre of not helping the state for its development.

"Chandrababu Naidu sits on dharna in Delhi, Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. If he wishes to sit on dharna, then he should sit in front of his party office which in the past 5 years has not worked for the development of Andhra," said Mr Shah.

He claimed that the centre provided all required funds for the development of state capital Amaravati and for construction of Polavaram project but the TDP government could not spend the money properly. "There is massive corruption in implementation of these projects," he said.

Mr Shah said various projects with investment of over Rs 55,400 crore were launched in coastal Andhra, adding that work would soon start on Kakinada Greenfield Petrochemical Complex in which HPCL and GAIL together propose to invest over Rs 1 lakh crore.