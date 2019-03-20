Ahead of Elections, ''Shaurya Gulaal'' Being Sold At Jaipur BJP Office

Two colours are being sold - saffron and green - in packets which contain pictures of PM Modi.

With the Lok Sabha polls inching closer, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking to reach out to the masses through the festival of Holi by selling packets of ''Shaurya Gulaal''.

The packets of ''gulaal'' (coloured powder) labelled ''Shaurya Rangotsav'' are being sold at the Atal Sahitya Kendra inside the party office.

Speaking to ANI, Rajasthan campaign chief Ashish Jain said the aim of the party is to spread the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's courage to take "brave decisions" like the 2016 surgical strike, airstrike in Pakistan's Balakot, and so on.

"This Holi is an important one, as it falls right before the Lok Sabha elections. We have used the word Shaurya to commemorate the brave decisions taken by Prime Minister Modi, be it air strike, surgical strike, or even introduction of Goods and Services Tax (GST)," Mr Jain explained.

"Till now, no Prime Minister has spoken about building toilets, but our Prime Minister did. He introduced welfare schemes for women, youth and many other sections of society," he added.

Two colours are being sold - saffron and green - in packets which contain pictures of Prime Minister Modi.

Jain said the reason behind the choice of colours is to spread the message of bravery and prosperity.

Furthermore, slogans such as ''India first, Modi must'', ''Shaurya se aai rangon ki bahaar phir ek baar Modi sarkaar'', ''Modi hai toh mumkin hai'' as well as ''chalo milkar rang udaayein, modi sang holi manaayein'' are printed on these packets.

"The power of the things Modi Ji says is such that it reaches crores of people within a matter of an hour. For example, as soon as the ''Main Bhi Chowkidaar'' campaign was announced, crores of people joined on Twitter," said Jain.

Seven-phased polling in the country will begin on April 11 and culminate on May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

