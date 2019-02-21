After Week's Break Following Pulwama Terror, Rahul Gandhi Attacks PM Modi

Rahul Gandhi attacked PM Narendra Modi over the deal to buy Rafale fighter jets

A week after the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 soldiers were killed by a suicide bomber, Rahul Gandhi resumed his attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a stinging tweet.

"The brave are martyred. Their families struggle. Forty jawans give their lives but are denied the status of "Shaheed (martyr)". While this man has never given and only taken. He's gifted 30,000 crore of their money and will live happily ever after. Welcome to Modi's NEW INDIA," tweeted the Congress president, sharing an NDTV story on the Supreme Court ordering industrialist Anil Ambani to repay dues to Ericsson or face jail.

After the terror attack, Rahul Gandhi, in a press conference along with former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh, had said that he and his party would support the government and not get into any other discussion for the next few days.

"I will support the government and jawans in this difficult time," said Rahul Gandhi, refusing to respond to questions on political controversies.

But after a week's hiatus, both the Congress and its chief have picked up from where they left. The renewed attacks signal a change in stance after BJP leaders including party president Amit Shah took digs at the Congress after the Pulwama attack.

Amit Shah said at a rally in Assam that the soldiers' sacrifice "will not go waste as it is a BJP government in power, not Congress".

Rahul Gandhi's tweet today refers to his often-repeated allegation that the government and PM Modi settled for an overpriced deal for 36 Rafale jets from France's Dassault to help Anil Ambani's inexperienced defence firm bag an offset contract.

The government, Anil Ambani and Dassault all have denied the allegations.

Disclaimer: NDTV has been sued for 10,000 crores by Anil Ambani's Reliance Group for its coverage of the Rafale deal