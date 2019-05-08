After Chandigarh Rally Misfire, Anupam Kher Comes Back For Take 2

Reports of the Anupam Kher's event getting cancelled made headlines in local newspapers.

Actor Anupam Kher is busy campaigning these days for his wife Kirron Kher, the BJP lawmaker from Chandigarh. But on Monday, the veteran actor failed to draw a decent crowd for a rally, forcing him to cancel it.

Stung by the unflattering descriptions, the 64-year-old BJP supporter said, "I have done 515 films and all were not hits."

On Tuesday, as Anupam Kher held a rally that saw far greater attendance, he said that he hoped the same newspapers would carry the new pictures.

"I hope the newspapers, which published the cancellation of my rally due to the poor crowd, carry the pictures of this rally today. Then, I will acknowledge their neutrality," he said.

Despite the scorching heat, people gathered in large numbers, seeking autographs and selfies with their favourite actor. Mr Kher himself was seen clicking pictures of the crowd.

The news in the 1st pic is true. I reached the venue early. There was nobody there. So I went to the next venue. But the other pics here also represent the truth. Will be delighted if the concerned news paper shows the same earnestness & sincerity in tomorrow's edition. Fair?pic.twitter.com/zz0Qno90of - Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 7, 2019

Chandigarh is going to polls in the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha polls on May 19.

The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

