Arvind Kejriwal's AAP Declares Its Support For Left Front In Kerala

Arvind Kejriwal's AAP also suspended its Kerala convener CR Neelakandan (File Photo)

The Aam Aadmi Party has extended its unconditional support to the Left Democratic Front in Kerala following which the Left front also expressed its support to the ruling party in Delhi for the general elections.

"The AAP's political affairs committee (PAC) has decided to give unconditional support to the Left Democratic Front candidates in the state (Kerala)," AAP leader Somnath Bharti said.

CPI(M) leader Nilotpal Basu thanked the AAP for the support and also extended his party's support to the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

"Our main aim is to remove the NDA and stop communal tension and polarisation done by them and in this direction, we are campaigning in different states. We thank the AAP for supporting us," he told reporters in a joint press conference with Bharti.

Meanwhile, the AAP suspended its Kerala convener CR Neelakandan for allegedly announcing the party's support to the Congress in the southern state without any consultation with the party's political affairs committee.

Mr Bharti said Mr Neelakandan held a press conference in Kerala and said AAP supports the candidates of the Congress in the state.

"That press conference was unauthorised and conducted without the knowledge or consultation of the Aam Aadmi Party. The AAP's political affairs committee has condemned his move and decided to suspend Neelakandan from the primary membership of the party," he said.

AAP's New Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Brijesh Goyal hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent address at the Talkatora Stadium, claiming that traders were extremely unhappy with PM Modi for not addressing their issues at the event.

PM Modi on Friday addressed a thanksgiving convention at the Talkatora Stadium organised by traders supporting the BJP to express their "gratitude" for various measures promised in the party manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.