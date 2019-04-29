Election 2019: 7.92 Per Cent Voting Recorded In Bihar Till 9 AM

Polling is underway in the five constituencies of Darbhanga, Ujiarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai and Munger.

An estimated 7.92 per cent voting was recorded Monday in the first two hours of polling in five Lok Sabha constituencies of Bihar in the fourth phase of general elections, officials said.

A total of 87.74 lakh voters would decide the fate of 66 candidates, including three women nominees, in this phase of polling in 8,834 booths.

"Voting has been peaceful with no untoward incident reported from any of these constituencies so far," election officials said.

Polling was, however, briefly hampered at three booths in Munger, two in Darbhanga and three in Begusarai due to glitches in EVMs, which were rectified, they said.

People boycotted voting at a polling station in Rajwara village of Teghra assembly segment in Begusarai lok Sabha constituency, owing to lack of road connectivity, an Election Commission source said.

Prominent candidates in this phase include Union minister Giriraj Singh, Bihar minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh and Bihar BJP chief Nityanand Rai.

Elaborate security measures have been put in place to ensure free and fair polling in all the seats, the officials said.

Paramilitary forces, Bihar Military Police and Special Auxiliary Police jawans have been deployed at all the stations across the five seats, along with 16,239 poll personnel, they said, adding, a total of 4,252 micro observers have also been deputed.

