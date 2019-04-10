2 Senior RJD Leaders Quit Party A Day Before Lok Sabha Polls

Bihar will see seven phased polling, scheduled from April 11 to May 19.

A day before the Lok Sabha elections are set to begin, two senior RJD leaders in Bihar quit the party on Wednesday after they were denied tickets.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders Mangani Lal Mandal and Ram Badan Rai resigned from the party alleging that the party has neglected senior leaders in ticket distribution.

Mr Mandal, a former MP, was keen to contest the polls from Jhanjharpur seat. Similarly, Mr Rai was also keen to contest the polls this time.

The RJD will contest 19 of the 40 seats in the state.

Bihar will see seven phased polling, scheduled from April 11 to May 19.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.