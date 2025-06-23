Tej Pratap's "Conspiracy" Claim After Party Exit, A "Personal Life" Remark

A month after his expulsion from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) over a Facebook post, Bihar MLA and former minister Tej Pratap Yadav has alleged that four to five party colleagues conspired to ensure his exit from the party. The 37-year-old said he would "face the situation" and stressed "no one would tolerate interference in their personal life."

Tej Pratap Yadav was expelled last month after a row over a photograph shared on his Facebook account. In the photograph, he was seen with a woman. The post identified the woman as Anushka Yadav and said she and Tej Pratap were in a relationship for 12 years. "I am Tej Pratap Yadav and the girl seen with me in this picture is Anushka Yadav. We have known each other for the last 12 years and love each other deeply. We have been in a relationship throughout these years. I wanted to share this with all of you for a long time, but couldn't find the right words. Today, through this post, I am opening my heart to you. I hope you all will understand," it read.

The post started a chatter, as people asked why Tej Pratap married in 2018 if he was in a relationship. The RJD leader married Aishwarya Rai, daughter of political heavyweight Chandrika Rai, in 2018. The couple separated months later and a divorce case is on. Amid this chatter, Tej Pratap claimed his profile had been hacked. "My social media platform was hacked and my photographs were edited wrongfully," he wrote on X.

The next day, Tej Pratap's father and RJD patriarch Lalu Yadav announced the decision to expel him from the party. He said "ignoring moral values" in personal life weakens the community's struggle for social justice. "The elder son's activities, public behaviour and irresponsible conduct are not in line with our family's values. In the current circumstances, I remove him from the party and the family. From now on, he will have no role in the party and the family. He has been expelled from the party for six years," he said.

#WATCH | On Lalu Prasad Yadav expelling him from RJD & Yadav family, Tej Pratap Yadav says, " I'm not the one to get scared...I will face the situation...I will reveal the names of those 4-5 people who have done this to me..."



Speaking to news agency ANI, Tej Pratap said the people of Bihar have seen how he was expelled. "The people of Bihar have seen how I was expelled from the party due to a conspiracy by some 4-5 people. The people know my nature and how I mingle with everyone. Taking advantage of this, some 4-5 people in RJD think they will suppress me once I am alone. Tej Pratap Yadav will not be suppressed. I will go to the people. The people will do justice. Four-five people are sitting, I won't take their names," he said.

Mr Yadav said questions were raised on his personal life. "No one will tolerate this. If people try to suppress me, I will approach the court."

The RJD leader urged the Bihar government to enhance his security cover and claimed a threat to his life. "I demand that the Bihar government increase my security as I feel there is a danger to my life."

The remarks come amid political heat in Bihar, where elections are due in a few months. While the Nitish Kumar-led alliance of the BJP and JDU is looking to return to power, the RJD-Congress block is going all out to secure a win. Tej Pratap said that as an elder brother, he wants RJD's Tejashwi Yadav to become Bihar's Chief Minister.

Earlier, when Lalu Yadav decided to expel Tej Pratap, Tejashwi had said some things "cannot be tolerated". "He (Tej Pratap) has the right to make his personal decisions. He is an adult and free to make decisions. Our party's chief has made it clear."