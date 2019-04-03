2 Samajwadi Party Leaders, 1 RSLP Lawmaker Join BJP Ahead Of Polls

Piyush Goyal greets former UP minister Ramsakal Gujjar, Rajendera Singh and Shivraj Singh on joining BJP

Two Samajwadi Party leaders, former Uttar Pradesh minister Ram Sakal Gurjar and former MLA Rajendra Singh, joined the BJP on Wednesday, with Union minister Piyush Goyal asserting that their decision shows the Narendra Modi government's all-round acceptability.

Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) leader Shivraj Singh, once a close aid of its president Upendra Kushwaha, also joined the saffron party along with the two Samajwadi Party leaders in the presence of senior BJP leaders, including its general secretaries Bhupendra Yadav and Anil Jain.

The BJP hopes the induction of Mr Gurjar and Mr Rajendra Singh will boot its prospects in regions they come from. Mr Gurjar is from Agra while Mr Singh is from Fatehabad.

Mr Gurjar said the PM Modi government has done a lot of development work and boosted the country''s military and economic prowess.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.