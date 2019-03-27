2 Ally Lawmakers In Goa Join BJP, Congress Slams Merger: LIVE Updates

The merger has increased BJP's strength from 12 to 14 in the 40-member House.

Two of the three legislators from the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) in Goa merged their party's legislative wing with the BJP today. The party now has 14 legislators in the 40-member state assembly. Legislators Manohar Ajgaonkar and Dipak Pawaskar gave a letter to merge the MGP legislature party with the BJP to officiating Goa Assembly Speaker Michael Lobo at around 1:45AM today. The mid-night political events have increased the strength of the BJP from 12 to 14 in the 40-member House, bringing them on par with opposition Congress which has an equal number of legislators on the floor.

As two out of the three lawmakers have merged the legislative wing, they are saved from inviting anti-defection law, which makes it mandatory that two-third of the strength should agree for merger.

