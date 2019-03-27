2 Ally Lawmakers In Goa Join BJP, Congress Slams Merger: LIVE Updates

Legislators Manohar Ajgaonkar and Dipak Pawaskar gave a letter to merge the MGP legislature party with the BJP to officiating Goa Assembly Speaker Michael Lobo.

All India | Edited by | Updated: March 27, 2019 09:25 IST
The merger has increased BJP's strength from 12 to 14 in the 40-member House.

Panaji: 

Two of the three legislators from the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) in Goa merged their party's legislative wing with the BJP today. The party now has 14 legislators in the 40-member state assembly. Legislators Manohar Ajgaonkar and Dipak Pawaskar gave a letter to merge the MGP legislature party with the BJP to officiating Goa Assembly Speaker Michael Lobo at around 1:45AM today. The mid-night political events have increased the strength of the BJP from 12 to 14 in the 40-member House, bringing them on par with opposition Congress which has an equal number of legislators on the floor.

As two out of the three lawmakers have merged the legislative wing, they are saved from inviting anti-defection law, which makes it mandatory that two-third of the strength should agree for merger.

 

Here are the LIVE updates on the political developments in Goa


Mar 27, 2019
09:25 (IST)
What Michael Lobo, the officiating speaker said

"See, the job of a Speaker is 24 hours. When an MLA wants to meet the Speaker, he has to be available. Both MLAs called me and wanted to meet me, in order to merge with the BJP. I had to meet them."

Mar 27, 2019
09:11 (IST)
Congress slams merger

"This is a clear indication to all NDA partners all over country just before Lok sabha election that any partnership with BJP will be detrimental to the existence of their own party," Congress's Goa chief spokesman Sunil Kawthankar said.
Mar 27, 2019
09:08 (IST)
BJP Sails Through Goa Floor Test After Allies' Hard Bargain: 10 Points
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has won a floor test after his 2 am-oath ceremony on Monday night following tough negotiations to keep the BJP-led coalition running after the death of Manohar Parrikar. 20 lawmakers voted in favour of Mr Sawant, whereas 15 voted against him."
Mar 27, 2019
08:58 (IST)
The political development came, hours after MGP president Dipak Dhavalikar, had threatened to withdraw from Sawant-led government citing conspiracy, news agency PTI reported. 
Mar 27, 2019
08:56 (IST)
Legislators Manohar Ajgaonkar and Dipak Pawaskar gave a letter to merge the MGP legislature party with the BJP. However, Sudin Dhavalikar, the third Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) MLA, has not signed the letter.
Mar 27, 2019
08:55 (IST)
The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party is an ally of the BJP in the Pramod Sawant government , with all the three lawmakers supporting him along with legislators from Goa Forward Party and Independents.
