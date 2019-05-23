Election Results : In Victory Speech, Amit Shah Targets Congress, Chandrababu Naidu

Amit Shah said Modi-ji's love and work have removed dynastic politics and appeasement.

BJP chief Amit Shah, at the moment of the party's most dazzling victory, hit out at and mocked the opposition parties - the Congress, Chandrababu Naidu and Mamata Banerjee. The BJP is set to win 300-plus seats in the just-concluded elections, keeping the Congress close to the 44 seats it won five years ago. Together with allies, the BJP tally will touch

Calling it the BJP's "historic win after independence", he said the Congress has seen a "karari haar" (hard defeat) today. "Seventeen units in the country have given zero to Congress," he said.

The election results, especially in Uttar Pradesh, will "mark an end to the pariwarwadi (dynastic) party," Amit Shah said - a comment seen as indicating Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's defeat to Union Minister Smriti Irani in Amethi, the seat that has been the Gandhi family's bastion for decades.

"Some people did not like the exit polls, which came out two days ago... everyone met everyone. They thought these exit polls are wrong and we can brainwash the people. But today, the BJP has won. I would say to all these dynastic parties -- and especially to Chandrababu Naidu -- that had you have worked so hard for the polls, you should have been able to open your account," Mr Shah said.

The BJP and its allies have been mocking Mr Naidu over the last week as the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister hopped from city to city, trying to get them on board with plans for various case scenarios after the counting. The 69-year-old, who walked out of the NDA and joined the opposition camp last year, has been trying for months to stitch up an anti-BJP coalition.

Mr Naidu today suffered a crushing defeat. His archrival Jaganmohan Reddy won a sweeping victory in the state's assembly elections and won all 25 of its Lok Sabha seats.

Mr Shah did not spare Mamata Banerjee. Without naming the Chief Minister, he said, "In Bengal, despite such violence, BJP won 18 seats... the BJP has also won four assembly seats. This shows BJP will spread its waves in Bengal in the coming years".

"Modi-ji's love and work have removed pariwarvaad (dynastic politics) and tushtikaran (appeasement)," he added.

