'NDA Victory Is Victory Of PM Modi's Leadership': Chirag Paswan

"My goal was clear - to make my Prime Minister the PM of country for third time," he said (File)

Lok Jansakti Party (Ram Vilas) President and Lok Sabha MP-elect from Hajipur Bihar Chirag Paswan on Thursday said that nobody can deny that the victory of the BJP-led NDA alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha election is the victory of the leadership of the Prime Minister. NDA received this thumping majority only due to him.

"My PM is going to be the Prime Minister of the country for the third time. All NDA leaders had a meeting yesterday...Nobody can deny that this victory of the NDA is the victory of the leadership of the Prime Minister. NDA received this thumping majority only due to him. Sometimes, we set such a huge target for ourselves that if there is even a little lapse, questions start being raised. In reality, it is no ordinary thing that the NDA has received the mandate for the third time...In yesterday's meeting, all NDA allies accepted his leadership once again without any conditions," Mr Paswan told news agency ANI.

Chirag Paswan responded to speculation about becoming a cabinet minister in the BJP-led NDA Government by clarifying that his goal was to support the Prime Minister for a third term. He also added that ministerial positions were not a priority for the Allies.

"My goal was clear - to make my Prime Minister the PM of the country for the third time. Today, the biggest reason for me to rejoice is that we are going to achieve this goal... Who becomes a part of the government and who doesn't, who becomes a minister and who doesn't is not the priority of any of the allies. I hear on media channels that he demanded this or demanded that - but nobody did. In the NDA meeting yesterday, we once again accepted the leadership of PM," he told ANI.

Chirag Paswan also praised his party's performance in Bihar and gave credit to party workers and allies for the 100 per cent strike rate of his party.

On Wednesday the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) unanimously passed a resolution to elect Narendra Modi as their leader for the third time. This decision was taken during a crucial meeting held at the Prime Minister's official residence in Delhi on Wednesday.

The NDA leaders expressed their admiration for Prime Minister Modi's leadership and the progress made by the nation under his guidance over the past decade.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)