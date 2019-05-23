Election Results: Ravi Shankar Prasad Leads In Patna Sahib Battle Against Shatrughan Sinha

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Shatrughan Sinha trails BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad in Patna Sahib

BJP leader and law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is ahead in the Patna Sahib constituency in Bihar, according to leads at 10.32 am. The seat was previously held by former actor Shatrugan Sinha, who moved from the BJP to the Congress in April.

The Patna Sahib seat, which was carved out in 2008 after the delimitation process, voted for Mr Sinha in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls by a margin of over 2.65 lakhs.

The association between Mr Sinha and the BJP had been souring for years before his shift to rivals Congress; the proverbial last straw was being snubbed in favour of Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Mr Sinha had been openly critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah over the past year, his tweet-a-day barbs have been increasingly provocative for the party. In January, he even joined opposition leaders in a mega rally in Kolkata hosted by Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

On joining the Congress, he criticised the BJP as a "one-man show, two-man army" and attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's demonetisation as "probably the world's biggest scam".

He said, "It was a mindless decision... Several people died... Modi ji's mother was in the queue and we were told it was normal."

The counting of votes polled for the 17th Lok Sabha elections began at 8 am today with the fate of as many as 8,040 candidates at stake.

The 2019 elections, which spanned six weeks registered the highest ever voter turnout in the history of Indian parliamentary elections. The final voter turnout stands at 67.11 per cent, the Election Commission announced on Wednesday.

