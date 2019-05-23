Election Results 2019: Political Leaders Offer Prayers As Counting Of Votes Begins

JD(S) candidate from Mandya Nikhil Kumaraswamy at Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysore.

Before the Lok Sabha elections 2019 results are declared, leaders from across the political spectrum visited temples and offered prayers across the country in the morning today.

Former Mizoram Governor and Thiruvananthapuram BJP candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan offered prayers at Ayya Guru Ashram in Thycaud, Kerala.

He said he is "very much confident" of taking over the parliamentary constituency from sitting Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. "For the development of Kerala and welfare of its people, I think the state should move along with the NDA government in Delhi."

Mr Rajasekharan is also contesting against Left Democratic Front candidate C Divakaran.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy offered prayers at Lord Ganesha Temple in Jayanagar in Bengaluru, while his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who is debuting as JD(S) candidate from Mandya, visited Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysore.

Bengaluru South BJP candidate Tejasvi Surya, who visited a temple in Karnataka, said: "I am sure we will win. I am confident I will be able to contribute to legislation and policy-making in this country."

Actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan, who is fighting for the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat, performed puja at his residence in the city. "With the blessings of Lord Shiva, BJP will register a historic victory," he said.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, who is facing Malegaon blasts accused and BJP candidate Pragya Thakur, for the Bhopal seat, also visited a temple in a city in Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Congress supporters performed "havan" outside the party headquarters in New Delhi.

Counting of votes for 542 Lok Sabha seats began at 8 am today. Seven-phased general elections ended on May 19.

Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019