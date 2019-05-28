Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Live Updates: On Rahul Gandhi Resignation Decision, Top Congress Meet Likely This Week

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived at brother Rahul's Tuglaq Road residence in Delhi this morning with Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala amid speculations over his resignation decision. 

All India | Edited by | Updated: May 28, 2019 11:48 IST
Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Live Updates: On Rahul Gandhi Resignation Decision, Top Congress Meet Likely This Week
New Delhi: 

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is firm on his decision to quit from the post of party president, sources have told NDTV. The Congress is likely to hold another meeting of its Working Committee this week to discuss possible candidates for the post of the party chief.

May 28, 2019
11:48 (IST)
Congress won just 52 of 542 seats in national elections, its second worst performance after it won 44 seats in 2014. 
May 28, 2019
11:47 (IST)
Sachin Pilot, Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, has also arrived at Rahul Gandhi's residence. 
May 28, 2019
11:46 (IST)
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived at brother Rahul Gandhi's Tuglaq Road residence this morning with Randeep Surjewala. 
