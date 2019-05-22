Before National Election Result, Arvind Kejriwal, Akhilesh Yadav Bonhomie

Akhilesh Yadav tweeted a picture with AAP leader Sanjay Singh

The exit poll results that have predicted a mammoth BJP win in the Lok Sabha elections have sent the opposition into a huddle. On a day 22 parties met the Election Commission with their set of demands before counting, a sideshow of bonhomie between Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal was also being played out. The two leaders had a strategic talk over the phone before they tweeted pictures pledging support to each other.

Mr Yadav tweeted his picture with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh with a caption: "AAP ke saath" (with AAP).

Arvind Kejriwal's reply was quick. "Even we are with you, Akhilesh Ji" he tweeted back.

Mr Singh told news agency PTI that the two leaders decided that their priority was to stop the BJP from returning to power.

The poll of polls, an aggregate of exit polls, gave the BJP-led NDA 302 of 543 seats and the Congress and its allies 122, creating a flutter in the opposition.

The exit poll results were not upto the expectations of Mr Yadav and Mr Kejriwal. While Mr Yadav's alliance with former rival Mayawati was given just 29 seats in Uttar Pradesh, Mr Kejriwal's may score a naught if exit polls predictions come true.

Both the sides, meanwhile, are discussing future political strategies. The opposition parties on Tuesday turned out in strength before the Election Commission with a laundry list of demands they said were "confidence-building measures". The prime concern was the order of counting of national election votes on Thursday - the parties wanted the VVPAT (Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail) machines be considered first.

On the other hand, the BJP-led NDA, buoyed with exit polls outcomes, conducted a strategic meet of allies. They even spelled out the vision of their government if they emerge triumphant in the national election.

In the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly expressed concern over the "needless controversy" created by the opposition over Electronic Voting Machines.

The counting will begin on May 23.

With inputs from PTI

Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019