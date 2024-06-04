Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Retains Dharwad Lok Sabha Seat

Pralhad Joshi also served as the BJP state president from 2014 to 2016. (File)

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday retained the Dharwad Lok Sabha seat, which he has been holding since 2004.

He got 7,16,231 votes, winning by a margin of 97,324 votes over Vinod Asooti of Congress who secured 6,18,907 votes.

Pralhad Joshi, the union minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, had also served as the BJP state president from 2014 to 2016.

