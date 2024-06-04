Trinamool's Mahua Moitra Leading In Bengal's Krishnanagar

Trinamool Congress's Mahua Moitra is leading in West Bengal's Krishnanagar

Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra is leading from West Bengal's Krishnanagar seat by over 60,000 votes to her nearest rival from the BJP Amrita Roy.

The Election Commission's trends show Ms Moitra has got 2,98,821 as against Ms Roy's 2,38,294 at 1.35 pm.

Ms Moitra's party is leading in 31 seats, while the BJP is leading in 10. The Congress has bagged 1 seat, the trends show.

Bengal has 42 Lok Sabha seats.

BJP has lost 8 seats in Bengal since the last election in 2019, while the Trinamool has won 9 more since 2019.