NDA Leading In Bihar. INDIA Bloc Far Behind, Picking Up Speed

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is leading in 29 seats in Bihar, while the Opposition bloc INDIA is leading in 9 seats. The state has 40 Lok Sabha constituencies.

The NDA's lead of 29, however, is 10 less than what it won in 2019. The Opposition, which won only 1 seat in the last general election, is up by 8 seats, according to early leads.

BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh was leading in his Begusarai Lok Sabha seat. Founder of Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), Jitan Ram Manjhi, is leading by 1,962 votes over his nearest rival Kumar Sarvjeet of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in the Gaya Lok Sabha seat.

Counting is underway in more than 36 centres across the state. Polling was held for those seats in seven phases between April 19 and June 1.