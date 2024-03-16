J&K Assembly Polls Soon After Lok Sabha Elections: Poll Commissioner

Jammu and Kashmir will not hold simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said Saturday, as the Election Commission of India announced dates for the general election and four state polls. J&K - currently under President's Rule - has not held an Assembly poll for six years, but is expected to do so by September 30, in line with a Supreme Court order.

The Lok Sabha election will span seven phases beginning April 19 and end June 1, with results to be declared on June 4. Voting in J&K will take place over five - April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20.

J&K has five Lok Sabha seats and Ladakh has one.

In the 2019 election, the National Conference and the BJP split these equally, with the former winning Baramulla, Anantnag, and Srinagar, and the latter taking Ladakh, Udhampur, and Jammu.

Across J&K, there are nearly 87 lakh voters, including 3.4 lakh who will exercise their franchise for the first time. As many as 11,629 polling stations will be set up for them.

Meanwhile, the four states that will hold elections in this round are Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim. Arunachal Pradesh (60 seats) and Sikkim (32 seats) will vote in one phase on April 19. Andhra Pradesh (175 seats) will vote in one phase on May 13. Odisha will vote in two phases - on May 13 and May 20. There will also be bypolls to 26 Assembly constituencies across 13 states.