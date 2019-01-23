'Join Us...': Tej Pratap Yadav's Invitation To BJP's Shatrughan Sinha

General Election: Shatrughan Sinha last week attended Mamata Banerjee's opposition rally. (File)

BJP lawmaker Shatrughan Sinha, who has emerged as one of the most bitter critics of his party's leadership, has received an invitation from Bihar politician Tej Pratap Yadav to join his father Lalu Yadav's party. The suggestion came a day after Mr Sinha, who represents Patna Sahib in parliament, said he was ready to quit the BJP "at once" if his resignation is sought.

"I talk to Shatrughan Sinha from time to time. I have also been to his place in Mumbai. I am still inviting him (to join the Rashtriya Janata Dal). He can join us at our Janta Darbar," ANI quoted Tej Pratap as saying.

Tej Pratap Yadav, who had gone on a break after announcing his divorce last year, has returned to active politics with a new fervour. The leader has been meeting and addressing party workers. Often, he also holds gatherings where he listens to the problems of the people.

Mr Sinha has been making sharp attacks on his party's leadership. Last week, he delivered an address at Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee's rally, meant for anti-BJP political parties.

The parliamentarian had launched a savage attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the event, saying that he would continue hearing cries of "chowkidaar chor hai (the watchman is a thief)" unless he answered certain questions on the Rafale jet deal. Mr Sinha, who calls Lalu Yadav his best friend, also praised Tej Pratap Yadav's brother Tejashwi Yadav at Ms Banerjee's rally.

The BJP reacted to the provocation, saying that the party has taken note of his presence at the rally. Mr Sinha is yet to divulge his future plans. On Monday, he said that it will be disclosed eventually.

"Let the holy festival of Basant Panchami arrive. Everything will be clear. In the meantime, everyone can see who my political allies are -- be it Mamata Banerjee or Arvind Kejriwal. These are people with whom I share mutual respect. For any political alliance to work, there should be respect within the ranks," Mr Sinha told IANS.

With inputs from agencies