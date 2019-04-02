Poll Body Notice To Digvijaya Singh Over Alms To Beggars

The Bharatiya Janata Party moved the Election Commission against Digvijaya Singh (File)

The Election Commission on Tuesday issued a notice to former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh for distributing money to beggars outside a temple.

After the former Chief Minister visited the Chintamani Ganesh temple on March 28, a video surfaced showing Mr Singh distributing money to the beggars.

The Bharatiya Janata Party moved the Election Commission alleging that the Congress leader had violated the model code of conduct and demanded action against him.

Election Officer Varun Awasthi issued the notice and has sought a response from the veteran politician.

