Lok Sabha Election 2019: PM Modi To Face Poll Test In Lok Sabha Elections Phase 7: 5-Point Guide

Many high profile candidates are contesting in the last phase (File)
New Delhi: Polling for the seventh and last round of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections will take place on Sunday. 59 constituencies, including Varanasi, will vote to elect their representatives to Lok Sabha. 13 seats in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh each, nine in West Bengal, eight seats each in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, four in Himachal Pradesh, three in Jharkhand and Chandigarh vote on Sunday. Many high profile candidates are contesting in the last phase, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Here is your five-point cheatsheet on the seventh phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019
- Over 10 crore voters are expected to cast their votes to choose from among 918 candidates. An average of 66.88 per cent voters exercised their franchise in the last six phases. The whole elections were spread over 38 days.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency Varanasi will also vote in the last round of national elections 2019. He is facing Congress's Ajay Rai and Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party's joint candidate Shalini Yadav. Union Minister Manoj Sinha, Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey are also contesting from Ghazipur and Chandauli of Uttar Pradesh, respectively.
- Union territory Chandigarh will vote to choose between BJP's Kirron Kher and Congress's Pawan Kumar Bansal. Mr Kher is not the only Bollywood personality in contention in Punjab. Her colleague Sunny Deol will take on Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar. Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and Union Ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri are among the 278 candidates including 24 women whose fate will be decided in Punjab on Sunday.
- All eyes will be on West Bengal where all the previous rounds of elections were marred by violence. Kolkata North and Kolkata South, Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jadavpur, Diamond Harbour, Jaynagar (SC) and Mathurapur (SC) are going to polls on Sunday. A high-voltage clashes between the BJP and Trinamool workers are expected, following Amit Shah's roadshow earlier this week.
- As many as four union ministers -- Ravi Shankar Prasad, Ram Kripal Yadav, RK Singh and Ashwini Kumar Choubey -- are among the 157 candidates in Bihar. The most high profile contest in the last round is between actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha and Ravi Shankar Prasad in Patna Sahib. Mr Sinha is the sitting parliamentarian in the seat; however he has only one the polls on BJP's ticket. He is a Congress candidate from there now. Counting of votes will begin on May 23.
