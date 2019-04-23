35.70% Voting Recorded In Maharashtra Till 1 PM

Polling began at 7 am and long queues were seen outside many booths. (FILE PHOTO)

An average 35.70 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 1 pm in 14 seats of Maharashtra where polling for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections was underway on Tuesday, an official said.

Polling began at 7 am and long queues were seen outside many booths.

The Kolhapur Lok Sabha constituency reported 42.04 per cent voting till 1 pm, followed by Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, where there was 39.93 per cent polling, according to the state election office.

Besides, Jalgaon recorded 33.12 per cent voting, Raver- 35.15 per cent, Jalna-37.91 per cent, Aurangabad- 35.42 per cent, Raigad- 38.74 per cent, Pune- 27.17 per cent, Baramati- 35.58 per cent, Ahmednagar-34.73 per cent, Madha- 33.41 per cent, Sangli- 34.56 per cent, Satara-34.84 per cent and Hatkanangale-39.68 per cent.

State BJP president Raosaheb Danve (Jalna) and NCP chief Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule (Baramati) are among the prominent candidates in the fray.

