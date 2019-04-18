On Union Minister's 'Modiji Ki Sena' Remark, Poll Body's Warning

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi was caught on the camera making the controversial comment (File)

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has received a stern warning from the Election Commission for his remark made earlier this month in which he had referred to the armed forces as 'Modiji ki sena' or Prime Minister Narendra Modi's army. The poll body, which has lately taken stringent action on political leaders for violating model code of conduct, asked the minister to be "careful in the future".

The poll body said in its order that "the commission has again seen the video recording of Naqvi's speech and is convinced that the statement made by him are not in line with the spirit of the Commission's multiple advisories to the political parties/campaigners/candidates, to desist, as part of their election campaigning, from indulging in any political propaganda involving activities of the Defence Forces."

Mr Naqvi was caught on the camera making the controversial comment.

"Our missiles, our defence personnel annihilated the terrorists after destroying their strongholds. This is not an ordinary feat.But the problem is that the Congress, SP and BSP started demanding proof of the attack carried out by 'Modiji ki sena'" he had said at a rally in Rampur.

The poll body had censured Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for a similar remark.

The Commission has barred Yogi Adityanath, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, Union Minister Maneka Gandhi and Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan from campaigning for different periods over poll code violation charges.

