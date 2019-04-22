On Shah Rukh Khan's Vote Video, PM Modi's Thumbs Up

PM Modi has praised Shah Rukh Khan's efforts (File)

Shah Rukh Khan's music video in which he has appealed to his fans to vote in the national election, has earned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's praise. Lauding the actor, PM Modi has said called it a "fantastic effort", hoping first time voters would listen to the actor and vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

"Fantastic effort, Shah Rukh Khan! I am sure the people of India, especially first time voters will pay heed to your appeal and come out to vote in large numbers," PM Modi tweeted Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan, 53, released a music video to send across his message to voters. He has collaborated with music composer Tanishk Bagchi and shared a music video on social media on Monday evening.

"PM sir Narendra Modi had asked to show some creativity. I am a little late in making the video. You don't get late for voting. Voting is not only our right, it is our power. Please use it," Shah Rukh Khan tweeted.

PM sahib @narendramodi ne creativity ki liye bola tha. Main thoda late ho gaya video banane mein...aap mat hona Vote karne mein!!! 'Voting is not only our Right, it is our Power.' Please Use It. Thank u to @tanishkbagchi@abbyviral@parakramsinghr . https://t.co/9280i8BnK3 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 22, 2019

Prime Minister Modi had tweeted actors, industrialists, spiritual gurus, sports persons and famous personalities before the national elections began, urging them to encourage their followers to cast their votes.

"Urging Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar to creatively ensure high voter awareness and participation in the coming elections. Because...its all about loving your democracy (and strengthening it)," he had tweeted.

The video begins with Shah Rukh Khan proudly showcasing his inked finger. He can also be seen rapping in music video. The lyrics in the video are by Abby Viral and it has been produced by Mr Khan and Gauri Khan's production house.

