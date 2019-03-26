Milind Deora, Mumbai's New Congress Chief, Visits Religious Places

Milind Deora was appointed as Mumbai Congress chief on Monday (File)

Congress leader Milind Deora, who was appointed the party's Mumbai chief on Monday, started his first day by seeking divine intervention. The leader, who would officially take charge on Thursday, visited the Siddhivinayak Temple, the Jain temple in Walkeshwar, the Mumba Devi temple, the Mahim Dargah and the Mahim Church.

Mr Deora also visited the Shivaji statue at Shivaji Park, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's statue at Cooperage stadium and Chaityabhoomi, a memorial dedicated to Dalit icon Dr BR Ambedkar.

Mr Deora faces a challenging task as Mumbai Congress president as he has to revive the party in a city where the BJP and the Shiv Sena are firmly entrenched now.

While he has been critical of his predecessor Sanjay Nirupam, Mr Deora will have to bring warring factions in the city together if he wants to revive the party. He took the first step by thanking his predecessor in his first comments after the appointment was announced.

"I also take this opportunity to thank my predecessor, Shri Sanjay Nirupam. I wish him great success in personal and political life," his statement read.

"I thank Congress president Shri Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Smt Sonia Gandhi for trusting me lead Mumbai Regional Congress Committee. This appointment comes at a challenging time and I commit myself to strengthen the roots of the party in Mumbai," he added.

"I appeal to all leaders and workers to work unitedly to defend and further party ideals. The city of Mumbai needs politics of inclusive development," Mr Deora said.

