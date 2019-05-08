PM Modi To Address Poll Rallies In Haryana, Delhi's Ramlila Maidan: Highlights

Both Haryana and Delhi will go to polls on May 12, the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Haryana today to canvass for his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of polling on Sunday. Haryana will go to Lok Sabha polls on May 12 as part of the sixth phase of the national elections. PM Modi will address a public rally in Fatehabad in Sirsa Lok Sabha seat, where the party has nominated Sunita Duggal as its candidate. He will then visit Kurukshetra in Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency in the state to address his second rally, from where BJP has fielded Nayab Saini. PM Modi will then return to the capital Delhi where he will address his third poll rally at the iconic Ramlila Maidan. All seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will also vote on Sunday, May 12. The BJP is expecting Muslim women and first-time voters to participate in PM Modi's rally in Delhi in large numbers. The party said it chose Ramila Maidan for the prime minister's rally considering its political significance and that the public meeting would be the largest-ever in Delhi.

Here are the highlights from PM Modi's Lok Sabha polls rallies today: