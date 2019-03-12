'Totally Disgusting': Javed Akhtar On Controversy Over Vote During Ramzan

Javed Akhtar dismissed the controversy over national elections dates coinciding with Ramzan.

Veteran lyricist-screenwriter Javed Akhtar dismissed the controversy over national elections dates coinciding with Ramzan calling it "totally disgusting".

In a tweet last night Mr Akhtar, said, "I find this whole discussion about Ramzan and elections totally disgusting. This is the kind of distorted and convoluted version of secularism that to me is repulsive, revolting and intolerable," adding that Election Commission "should not consider it for a second".

The remark comes from Mr Akhtar, a recipient of Padma Bhushan, came after a leader of Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress voiced concern about elections in the month of Ramzan and the impact on Muslim votes.

On Monday, Hyderabad parliamentarian and leader the AIMIM, Asaduddin Owaisi, had also called it a "totally uncalled for and unnecessary controversy".

"Fasting is obligatory on Muslims. We cook, work, clean and take care of our families while fasting. It's an insult to Muslims to say that Ramzan will affect our voting. In Ramzan, Shaitan is enchained - inshallah one will use their vote to defeat his agents," the parliamentarian had tweeted.

Trinamool Congress leader and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim had commented on voting difficulties while questioning the lengthy schedule of the election, which will be held in seven rounds. He had said on Sunday that voting would be difficult for those observing Ramzan in the states of Bihar, Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.

"The Election Commission is a constitutional body and we respect them. We don't want to say anything against them. But the seven-phase election will be tough for people in Bihar, UP and WB. It will be most difficult for those who will be observing Ramzan at that time," Firhad Hakim was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Mr Hakim went as far as to target the BJP, saying the ruling party "doesn't want minorities to cast their votes."

The Election Commission had on Sunday announced the schedule for Lok Sabha elections. The dates for the seven phases are April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.

Ramzan is likely to start in India around May 5 depending on the sighting of the moon and continue for a month.