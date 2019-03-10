Lok Sabha Election Dates: See When Your State Votes

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases from April 11 and the results will be announced on May 23, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora announced on Sunday. After the first phase, in which as many as 16 states and union territories will go to the polls, elections will be held across the country on April 11, April 19, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.
Assembly polls will also be held simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha, making this one of the biggest electoral exercises to be held across the country in decades. The gigantic voting exercise will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking another term in office and the opposition attempting to join forces to put up a strong fight.
Phase 1 (April 11)
- Andhra Pradesh: 25 seats
- Arunachal Pradesh: 2 seats
- Assam: 5 seats
- Bihar: 4 seats
- Chhattisgarh: 1 seat
- Jammu and Kashmir: 2 seats
- Maharashtra: 7 seats
- Manipur: 1 seat
- Meghalaya: 2 seats
- Mizoram: 1 seat
- Nagaland: 1 seat
- Odisha: 4 seats
- Sikkim: 1 seat
- Telangana: 17 seats
- Tripura: 1 seat
- Uttar Pradesh: 10 seats
- Uttarakhand: 5 seats
- West Bengal: 2 seats
- Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 1 seat
- Lakshadweep: 1 seat
Phase 2 (April 18)
- Assam: 5 seats
- Bihar: 5 seats
- Chhattisgarh: 3 seats
- Jammu and Kashmir: 2 seats
- Karnataka: 14 seats
- Maharashtra: 10 seats
- Manipur: 1 seat
- Odisha: 5 seats
- Tamil Nadu: 39 seats
- Tripura: 1 seat
- Uttar Pradesh: 8 seats
- West Bengal: 3 seats
- Puducherry: 1 seat
Phase 3 (April 23)
- Assam: 4 seats
- Bihar: 5 seats
- Chhattisgarh: 7 seats
- Gujarat: 26 seats
- Goa: 2
- Jammu and Kashmir: 1 seat
- Karnataka: 14 seats
- Kerala: 20 seats
- Maharashtra: 14 seats
- Odisha: 6 seats
- Uttar Pradesh: 10 seats
- West Bengal: 5 seats
- Dadra and Nagar Haveli: 1 seat
- Daman and Diu: 1 seat
Phase 4 (April 29)
- Bihar: 5 seats
- Jammu and Kashmir: 1 seat
- Jharkhand: 3 seats
- Madhya Pradesh: 6 seats
- Maharashtra: 17 seats
- Odisha: 6 seats
- Rajasthan: 13 seats
- Uttar Pradesh: 13 seats
- West Bengal: 8 seats
Phase 5 (May 6)
- Bihar: 5 seats
- Jammu and Kashmir: 2 seats
- Jharkhand: 4 seats
- Madhya Pradesh: 7 seats
- Rajasthan: 12 seats
- Uttar Pradesh: 14 seats
- West Bengal: 7 seats
Phase 6 (May 12)
- Bihar: 8 seats
- Haryana: 10 seats
- Jharkhand: 4 seats
- Madhya Pradesh: 8 seats
- Uttar Pradesh: 14 seats
- West Bengal: 8 seats
- Delhi: 7 seats
Phase 7 (May 19)
- Bihar: 8 seats
- Jharkhand: 3 seats
- Madhya Pradesh: 8 seats
- Punjab: 13 seats
- West Bengal: 9 seats
- Chandigarh: 1 seat
- Uttar Pradesh: 13 seats
- Himachal Pradesh: 4 seats