Lok Sabha Election Dates: See When Your State Votes

The Election Commission released the election schedule on Sunday evening.

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases from April 11 and the results will be announced on May 23, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora announced on Sunday. After the first phase, in which as many as 16 states and union territories will go to the polls, elections will be held across the country on April 11, April 19, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

Assembly polls will also be held simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha, making this one of the biggest electoral exercises to be held across the country in decades. The gigantic voting exercise will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking another term in office and the opposition attempting to join forces to put up a strong fight.

Phase 1 (April 11)

Andhra Pradesh: 25 seats Arunachal Pradesh: 2 seats Assam: 5 seats Bihar: 4 seats Chhattisgarh: 1 seat Jammu and Kashmir: 2 seats Maharashtra: 7 seats Manipur: 1 seat Meghalaya: 2 seats Mizoram: 1 seat Nagaland: 1 seat Odisha: 4 seats Sikkim: 1 seat Telangana: 17 seats Tripura: 1 seat Uttar Pradesh: 10 seats Uttarakhand: 5 seats West Bengal: 2 seats Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 1 seat Lakshadweep: 1 seat

Phase 2 (April 18)

Assam: 5 seats Bihar: 5 seats Chhattisgarh: 3 seats Jammu and Kashmir: 2 seats Karnataka: 14 seats Maharashtra: 10 seats Manipur: 1 seat Odisha: 5 seats Tamil Nadu: 39 seats Tripura: 1 seat Uttar Pradesh: 8 seats West Bengal: 3 seats Puducherry: 1 seat

Phase 3 (April 23)

Assam: 4 seats Bihar: 5 seats Chhattisgarh: 7 seats Gujarat: 26 seats Goa: 2 Jammu and Kashmir: 1 seat Karnataka: 14 seats Kerala: 20 seats Maharashtra: 14 seats Odisha: 6 seats Uttar Pradesh: 10 seats West Bengal: 5 seats Dadra and Nagar Haveli: 1 seat Daman and Diu: 1 seat

Phase 4 (April 29)

Bihar: 5 seats Jammu and Kashmir: 1 seat Jharkhand: 3 seats Madhya Pradesh: 6 seats Maharashtra: 17 seats Odisha: 6 seats Rajasthan: 13 seats Uttar Pradesh: 13 seats West Bengal: 8 seats

Phase 5 (May 6)

Bihar: 5 seats Jammu and Kashmir: 2 seats Jharkhand: 4 seats Madhya Pradesh: 7 seats Rajasthan: 12 seats Uttar Pradesh: 14 seats West Bengal: 7 seats

Phase 6 (May 12)

Bihar: 8 seats Haryana: 10 seats Jharkhand: 4 seats Madhya Pradesh: 8 seats Uttar Pradesh: 14 seats West Bengal: 8 seats Delhi: 7 seats

Phase 7 (May 19)