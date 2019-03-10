Lok Sabha Election Dates: See When Your State Votes

Assembly polls will also be held simultaneouslyin Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha.

All India | Edited by | Updated: March 10, 2019 18:40 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Lok Sabha Election Dates: See When Your State Votes

The Election Commission released the election schedule on Sunday evening.


New Delhi: 

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases from April 11 and the results will be announced on May 23, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora announced on Sunday. After the first phase, in which as many as 16 states and union territories will go to the polls, elections will be held across the country on April 11, April 19, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

Assembly polls will also be held simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha, making this one of the biggest electoral exercises to be held across the country in decades. The gigantic voting exercise will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking another term in office and the opposition attempting to join forces to put up a strong fight.

Phase 1 (April 11)

  1. Andhra Pradesh: 25 seats
  2. Arunachal Pradesh: 2 seats
  3. Assam: 5 seats
  4. Bihar: 4 seats
  5. Chhattisgarh: 1 seat
  6. Jammu and Kashmir: 2 seats
  7. Maharashtra: 7 seats
  8. Manipur: 1 seat
  9. Meghalaya: 2 seats
  10. Mizoram: 1 seat
  11. Nagaland: 1 seat
  12. Odisha: 4 seats
  13. Sikkim: 1 seat
  14. Telangana: 17 seats
  15. Tripura: 1 seat
  16. Uttar Pradesh: 10 seats
  17. Uttarakhand: 5 seats
  18. West Bengal: 2 seats
  19. Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 1 seat
  20. Lakshadweep: 1 seat

Phase 2 (April 18)

  1. Assam: 5 seats
  2. Bihar: 5 seats
  3. Chhattisgarh: 3 seats
  4. Jammu and Kashmir: 2 seats
  5. Karnataka: 14 seats
  6. Maharashtra: 10 seats
  7. Manipur: 1 seat
  8. Odisha: 5 seats
  9. Tamil Nadu: 39 seats
  10. Tripura: 1 seat
  11. Uttar Pradesh: 8 seats
  12. West Bengal: 3 seats
  13. Puducherry: 1 seat

Phase 3 (April 23)

  1. Assam: 4 seats
  2. Bihar: 5 seats
  3. Chhattisgarh: 7 seats
  4. Gujarat: 26 seats
  5. Goa: 2
  6. Jammu and Kashmir: 1 seat
  7. Karnataka: 14 seats
  8. Kerala: 20 seats
  9. Maharashtra: 14 seats
  10. Odisha: 6 seats
  11. Uttar Pradesh: 10 seats
  12. West Bengal: 5 seats
  13. Dadra and Nagar Haveli: 1 seat
  14. Daman and Diu: 1 seat

Phase 4 (April 29)

  1. Bihar: 5 seats
  2. Jammu and Kashmir: 1 seat
  3. Jharkhand: 3 seats
  4. Madhya Pradesh: 6 seats
  5. Maharashtra: 17 seats
  6. Odisha: 6 seats
  7. Rajasthan: 13 seats
  8. Uttar Pradesh: 13 seats
  9. West Bengal: 8 seats

Phase 5 (May 6)

  1. Bihar: 5 seats
  2. Jammu and Kashmir: 2 seats
  3. Jharkhand: 4 seats
  4. Madhya Pradesh: 7 seats
  5. Rajasthan: 12 seats
  6. Uttar Pradesh: 14 seats
  7. West Bengal: 7 seats

Phase 6 (May 12)

  1. Bihar: 8 seats
  2. Haryana: 10 seats
  3. Jharkhand: 4 seats
  4. Madhya Pradesh: 8 seats
  5. Uttar Pradesh: 14 seats
  6. West Bengal: 8 seats
  7. Delhi: 7 seats

Phase 7 (May 19)

  1. Bihar: 8 seats
  2. Jharkhand: 3 seats
  3. Madhya Pradesh: 8 seats
  4. Punjab: 13 seats
  5. West Bengal: 9 seats
  6. Chandigarh: 1 seat
  7. Uttar Pradesh: 13 seats
  8. Himachal Pradesh: 4 seats

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Lok Sabha Elections 2019Sunil Arora

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Honda CivicLive TVPNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL Tickets

................................ Advertisement ................................