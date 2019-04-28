In Battle For Bhopal, Digvijaya Singh Gets Kanhaiya Kumar On His Side

Digvijaya Singh is hoping that Kanhaiya Kumar's presence will help him win the trust of young voters.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh veered from the party line today with his remark that he is a supporter of former student leader Kanhaiya Kumar. The CPI candidate, whose campaign is creating a buzz in Bihar's Begusarai, will come to campaign for him in Bhopal, the 72-year-old also announced.

Mr Singh's statement is likely to place his party in an uncomfortable situation with the Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal, its ally in Bihar.

While the Left front is part of the broader opposition alliance against the BJP, Lalu Yadav's party and the CPI are on opposing sides in several states, including Bihar. The two parties fell out on the question of Kanhaiya Kumar's candidacy - the RJD was not willing to yield a stronghold to the Left.

"I am a supporter of Kanhaiya Kumar. I have told my party that RJD has made a huge mistake by fielding its candidate against him. I have tried to tell them to give the (Begusarai) seat to CPI," said the senior Congress leader, contesting Lok Sabha polls from Bhopal.

"I am glad that he (Kanhaiya Kumar) will be coming to Bhopal on May 8 and 9 to campaign for me," he said.

Mr Kumar - a former student leader from Delhi's prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University, who was accused in a sedition case -- has been one of the most talked about candidates this election season. He has crowd-funded his campaign in almost a record time and his rallies often feature celebrities.

The 32-year-old, who is contesting his maiden election -- gained political traction after being charged with sedition in February 2016. He was accused of raising anti-national slogans on JNU campus at a programme on Afzal Guru, the man hanged for the Parliament attack conspiracy in February 2013.

Digvijaya Singh -- who took up the race for Bhopal on a dare from Chief Minister Kamal Nath -- is hoping that Kanhaiya Kumar's presence will help him win the trust of young voters as he goes up against BJP's Pragya Singh Thakur.

The comment from the two-time Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh -often known for his provocative remarks -- come as his party is mending a rift with Lalu Yadav's party over seat sharing.

Two days ago, his party chief Rahul Gandhi shared stage with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in Samastipur, Bihar.

At the rally, Mr Yadav endorsed the Congress chief for the post of Prime Minister and his "NYAY" scheme, which, he said, would benefit more people from Bihar. "Please make Rahul ji Prime Minister as not only does he talk about the poor, he also doesn't have any problem meeting them," Mr Yadav had said.

Kanhaiya Kumar is pitted in a three-cornered contest from Begusarai against BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh and RJD leader Tanvir Hasan.

Begusarai votes in the fourth phase of elections on April 29, whereas Bhopal votes on May 12. Election results will be declared on May 23.

